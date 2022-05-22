Professor held for emails criticizing Assam Govt, CM

An associate professor at a college in Assam's Hailakandi district was arrested Saturday for allegedly writing emails criticizing government policies and using unparliamentary language against the chief minister, a police officer said.

Police had registered a suo moto case against the professor, leading to his arrest, he added.

Ampee Daolagupu, the officer-in-charge of Hailakandi Sadar police station, said the accused allegedly sent emails to the district superintendent of police's official email account condemning government policies and using unparliamentary terms against the education minister and the chief minister.

He had also purportedly criticised the National Education Policy 2020 and the ongoing `Gunotsav' in the state, an exercise by the Education Department to evaluate government schools in the email, Daolagupu claimed.

"Besides the email to the SP, he had sent similar ones to other government officials of the district also," he added.

We started questioning him on Thursday, and finally, today, we arrested him, the OC said.

When contacted, the principal of the college claimed that he had no official information regarding the arrest of the associate professor.

