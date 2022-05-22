IIT-JEE will go global and be open to students from 25 nations, including the US and Vietnam

The Indian government plans to hold the IIT-JEE (IIT-Joint Entrance Exam) simultaneously in 25 countries, including the US and Vietnam.

In Kuala Lumpur and Lagos, these examinations were held last year. Earlier, with the cooperation of the Indian government, the IIT-JEE exams were held in 12 countries.

The countries where the examinations will be conducted are the US, Australia, South Africa, Singapore, China, Nepal, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UA, among others.

Around 3,900 Under Graduate and 1,300 Postgraduate seats will be made available for the NRIs, Indians, and foreign nationals studying abroad.

These seats will be reserved in top-class engineering institutes of the country.

According to the Union Education Ministry, under the Direct Admission of Student Abroad (DASA) scheme, these students will be provided admission to top-class institutes of the country.

Foreign students will be able to get admission to the National Institute of Technology, National Institute of Information Technology, School of Planning and Architect and other technical institutions funded by the Central government.

These include Triple IT and NIT, which are considered to be the best educational institutions of engineering. However, this system will not be applicable in IITs.

Even though IITs are excluded from DASA, still a large number of engineering institutions are offering these seats.

In the above-said institutions, 15 percent of seats are reserved for NRIs and foreign students.

The union education ministry will welcome those international universities that, in collaboration with India's Higher educational institutions can offer various courses for students.

Taking this initiative, Indian Ambassadors to 63 countries across the world have been contacted. Some of those countries are Japan, Netherlands, Russia, South Korea, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Spain, the UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, Thailand, the UAE, Argentina, Brazil, Greece, Cyprus, Iceland and Turkey.

The Ministry says that the campaign will not only help Indian higher education institutions to establish cooperation with foreign educational institutions but also motivate foreign universities to send their students to Indian institutions.

Under the Union government's Institution of Eminence scheme, many universities have been given the status of Institute of Eminence. Foreign students are attracted to the Institute of Eminence in the country.

According to former IIT Professor D.K. Sharma, every year, thousands of foreign nationals come to the country to be admitted to Indian universities.

However, the process of admission of foreign students to Indian institutions is still limited to only a few universities in the country. But now, efforts are being made to give it a wider form. Its benefit will be seen.

According to Professor C.S. Kandpal, after JEE MAINS, JEE ADVANCE examination is conducted. Based on the results of the JEE Advance, 23 IIT, 31 NIT, and 23 Triple IT offer 40,00 seats.

Last year, in the JEE-Advanced Paper 1 and Paper 2, around 14,1699 candidates appeared.

Around 41,862 candidates had qualified for the JEE-Advance 2021. Of the qualified, 6,452 were women.

Significantly, 13 different languages have been approved for important examinations like JEE. Students aspiring to do engineering can take examinations in their mother tongue under this facility.

This year, the JEE-Mains examination will be conducted in June and July in two phases. The first phase of JEE Mains exam is starting on June 20. JEE Advanced Test will be conducted for the students who are successful in JEE Mains.

However, in many engineering colleges and technical educational institutions, admissions are provided based on JEE Mains merit. In such cases, foreign and NRI students can also be admitted based on JEE Mains exam.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 01:29 PM IST