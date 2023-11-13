Assam Shocker: Woman Murdered On Suspicion Of Being A Witch In Kokrajhar; 1 Arrested

Woman Murdered On Suspicion Of Being A Witch In Kokrajhar | representative pic

Guwahati, November 13: A woman was allegedly killed in Assam's Kokrajhar district on the suspicion of being a witch, officials said on Monday. The incident was reported at Bhogjhara Samarpur Village in Gossaigaon area under Assam’s Kokrajhar District and the deceased woman has been identified as Marshila Murmu.

The villagers in the area caught a person named Lakhan Tudu

After the incident came to light on Monday, the villagers in the area caught a person named Lakhan Tudu, who is a resident of Phulkumari Village, in the same locality, on suspicion of being involved in the woman's murder.

Tudu was later handed over to the police

Tudu was later handed over to the police, who claimed that he had admitted to killing Murmu in a state of intoxication. Earlier in September, an old woman was savagely beaten to death by unnamed miscreants on the suspicion of being a witch. The incident happened in the Goalpara district.

