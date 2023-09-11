Assam Shocker: Man Rapes & Brutally Murders Girl In Dibrugarh, Attempts To Show As Accident; Accused Arrested

Man Rapes, Brutally Murders Girl In Dibrugarh | Twitter

Dibrugarh, September 10: A person was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a woman in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Sunday, police said. According to Dibrugarh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Raju Chetry, the body of the woman was found on National Highway-37 at Dibrugarh town bypass in the early morning and it was "badly mutilated".

The man was also lying nearby unconscious

"The man was also lying nearby unconscious. He tried to show it as a case of accident, but a preliminary probe indicated foul play," he added. A police case has been registered for criminal conspiracy, rape and murder, and the man was arrested, Chetry said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The accused is married with two kids

"The man is married with two kids with the elder one studying at Class 9. The woman is 21 years old and completed graduation this year. The accused will be produced before the court tomorrow. Further investigation is on," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)