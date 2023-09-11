 Assam Shocker: Man Rapes & Brutally Murders Girl In Dibrugarh, Attempts To Show As Accident; Accused Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam Shocker: Man Rapes & Brutally Murders Girl In Dibrugarh, Attempts To Show As Accident; Accused Arrested

Assam Shocker: Man Rapes & Brutally Murders Girl In Dibrugarh, Attempts To Show As Accident; Accused Arrested

According to Dibrugarh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Raju Chetry, the body of the woman was found on National Highway-37 at Dibrugarh town bypass in the early morning and it was "badly mutilated".

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Man Rapes, Brutally Murders Girl In Dibrugarh | Twitter

Dibrugarh, September 10: A person was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a woman in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Sunday, police said. According to Dibrugarh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Raju Chetry, the body of the woman was found on National Highway-37 at Dibrugarh town bypass in the early morning and it was "badly mutilated".

The man was also lying nearby unconscious

"The man was also lying nearby unconscious. He tried to show it as a case of accident, but a preliminary probe indicated foul play," he added. A police case has been registered for criminal conspiracy, rape and murder, and the man was arrested, Chetry said.

The accused is married with two kids

"The man is married with two kids with the elder one studying at Class 9. The woman is 21 years old and completed graduation this year. The accused will be produced before the court tomorrow. Further investigation is on," he added.

Read Also
Mumbai Airhostess Murder: Accused Killed 24-Year-Old After Failed Rape Attempt; Sent To Police...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

5 Lesser Known Facts About Feroze Gandhi On His Death Anniversary

5 Lesser Known Facts About Feroze Gandhi On His Death Anniversary

Jharkhand: Lalu Prasad Yadav, Wife Rabri Devi Offer Prayers At Baba Baidyanath Dham In Deoghar...

Jharkhand: Lalu Prasad Yadav, Wife Rabri Devi Offer Prayers At Baba Baidyanath Dham In Deoghar...

Noida Shocker: Supreme Court Lawyer Renu Sinha Found Dead In Bungalow, Husband Ajay Nath Arrested...

Noida Shocker: Supreme Court Lawyer Renu Sinha Found Dead In Bungalow, Husband Ajay Nath Arrested...

From CJI To SC Judges, Everyone Is Scared Of Stray Dog Menace

From CJI To SC Judges, Everyone Is Scared Of Stray Dog Menace

Bengaluru: Protestors Attack Rapido Riders, Spit On Cab Driver, Throw Eggs On Cars Defying Bandh...

Bengaluru: Protestors Attack Rapido Riders, Spit On Cab Driver, Throw Eggs On Cars Defying Bandh...