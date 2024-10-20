 Assam Shocker: 51-Year-Old Police Constable Shoots Himself With Service Weapon In Silchar; Investigation Underway
Updated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Cachar (Assam): A police constable allegedly shot himself with his service weapon in Silchar, Cachar district, Assam, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday, and the deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Ishwar Singha.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent Of Police For Cachar District Speaks On The Incident

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police for Cachar district, told ANI that information was received regarding Ishwar Singha, 51, of Katakuama village under Ratabari police station, Cachar DEF. After completing sentry duty at Circuit House, Silchar, he returned to his rest room and shot himself with his service firearm.

article-image

"Immediately, a police team, including senior officers, arrived at the scene and rushed him to Silchar Medical College & Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. His family members have been informed and are on their way. An inquest over the body is in progress. The firearm and empty cartridge have been seized, and his rest room has been sealed," SP Mahatta said.

He further stated that all necessary legal action has been taken.

