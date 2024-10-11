 Assam Tragedy: 4 Children, Including 40-Day-Old Newborn Crushed To Death After Speeding Car Rams Into Them On NH-17 In Sonakhuli; Driver Held
The accident occurred when the four children, standing alongside National Highway (NH)17 were suddenly hit by a speeding vehicle travelling from Coochbehar to Dhubri.

Friday, October 11, 2024
The victims have been identified as Maryam Khatun (10), Zubair Hussain (7), Mehdi Hassan (5), and Abu Rihan (40 days). |

Dhubri (Assam): Tragedy struck amidst Durga Puja celebrations on Friday after four children lost their lives in a fatal road accident in the Sonakhuli area under Agomoni police station here.

About The Incident

The accident occurred when the four children, standing alongside National Highway (NH)17 were suddenly hit by a speeding vehicle travelling from Coochbehar to Dhubri, as per claims made by a few eyewitnesses.

As per information from officials, the driver of the car, Bishal Agarwal, resident of Dhubri has been apprehended by the police along with his car.

Unfortunately, the 40-days old child succumbed to injuries while en-route to the Dhubri Medical College.

