Delhi Murder: 21-Yr-Old Woman Gym Trainer From Assam Stabbed To Death In Dwarka; Accused Held |

Delhi: A 21-year-old woman from Assam, identified as Sneha Nath Choudhary, was allegedly stabbed to death by a man at her residence in Delhi's Dwarka on Saturday. Sneha, a gym trainer from Chhibila Bacchiya in Silchar city, Assam, was found unconscious inside her flat when the police arrived.

The police reportedly received a call yesterday evening reporting an attempted murder in the Pochanpur colony of Dwarka. Upon reaching the scene, they found Sneha lying unconscious on the floor. She was immediately taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead, according to an NDTV report.

The accused, identified as Raj, was found at the scene in an injured condition. According to the report, preliminary investigations revealed that Sneha and Raj knew each other and had recently been involved in some disputes. On Saturday evening, Raj allegedly went to Sneha's residence and attacked her with a knife. During the struggle, Raj also sustained an injury to his hand.

The police are investigating the case to uncover more details about the incident and the nature of the relationship between Sneha and Raj.

Karnataka PG Murder Accused Sent To 10-Day Custody

The Karnataka court on Saturday remanded the accused for 10-day police custody in connection with the sensational murder case of a young woman from Bihar in Bengaluru’s PG hostel.

The Koramangala police produced the accused before the 41st Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) after nabbing him from Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, DCP (South East) Sara Fathima said that the accused Abhishek was arrested from Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh.

Abhishek stabbed the deceased Kriti Kumari to death with a knife on the night of July 23, had fled to Madhya Pradesh and was hiding there. He had switched off his mobile phone. Abhishek was in a relationship with Kriti Kumari’s friend and colleague.