 Mumbai News: 2 Arrested In Connection With Murder Of History-Sheeter At Worli Spa
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 2 Arrested In Connection With Murder Of History-Sheeter At Worli Spa

Mumbai News: 2 Arrested In Connection With Murder Of History-Sheeter At Worli Spa

The police have also arrested spa manager Shamshad Ansari aka Suraj, who allegedly disconnected the CCTV camera and left with two employees before the murder.

Ankit SalviUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 02:30 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: 2 Arrested In Connection With Murder Of History-Sheeter At Worli Spa | Representative Image/ File

Three days after history-sheeter Gurusiddhappa Waghmare was murdered brutally at a Worli spa, the police on Saturday arrested Mary Joseph, the woman who he was with at the spa on Wednesday night. The police said prima facie she was involved in Waghmare’s murder.

The police have also arrested spa manager Shamshad Ansari aka Suraj, who allegedly disconnected the CCTV camera and left with two employees before the murder.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Sion Bridge Demolition To Cause Major Traffic Diversions In City For 2 Years; Check...
article-image

On Friday, Waghmare’s wife had named nine persons, including Mary, and alleged their involvement in the murder as they were present inside the spa when the accused – Mohammad Ansari and Shaqib Ansari – entered in the middle of the night.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Plans Alignment Work On Barfiwala Flyover To Ease Juhu Traffic
article-image

The police investigation has revealed that spa owner Santosh Sheregar told Mary and Shamshad about Waghmare, saying “Iska game karna hai (kill him)”. Mary and Shamshad assumed it meant that Waghmare was to be beaten up. 

The probe has also revealed that Sheregar had asked Mary to take Waghmare to the spa, and told Shamshad to leave before they arrived. He had also asked Mary to share every location with the accused on WhatsApp.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 2 Arrested In Connection With Murder Of History-Sheeter At Worli Spa

Mumbai News: 2 Arrested In Connection With Murder Of History-Sheeter At Worli Spa

Marathwada Tour: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Urges Enhanced Dialogue On Maratha And OBC Quota Issues

Marathwada Tour: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Urges Enhanced Dialogue On Maratha And OBC Quota Issues

Mumbai: PIL Filed In Bombay High Court Seeks State Action To Trace Over 1 Lakh Missing Women From...

Mumbai: PIL Filed In Bombay High Court Seeks State Action To Trace Over 1 Lakh Missing Women From...

Bombay HC Orders Demolition Of 5 Illegal Buildings In Bhiwandi, Directs ₹8 Crore Compensation For...

Bombay HC Orders Demolition Of 5 Illegal Buildings In Bhiwandi, Directs ₹8 Crore Compensation For...

Mumbai Shocker: 22-Year-Old MBA Student Dies By Suicide In Malad, Jumps From 7th Floor Due To...

Mumbai Shocker: 22-Year-Old MBA Student Dies By Suicide In Malad, Jumps From 7th Floor Due To...