Mumbai News: 2 Arrested In Connection With Murder Of History-Sheeter At Worli Spa

Three days after history-sheeter Gurusiddhappa Waghmare was murdered brutally at a Worli spa, the police on Saturday arrested Mary Joseph, the woman who he was with at the spa on Wednesday night. The police said prima facie she was involved in Waghmare’s murder.

The police have also arrested spa manager Shamshad Ansari aka Suraj, who allegedly disconnected the CCTV camera and left with two employees before the murder.

On Friday, Waghmare’s wife had named nine persons, including Mary, and alleged their involvement in the murder as they were present inside the spa when the accused – Mohammad Ansari and Shaqib Ansari – entered in the middle of the night.

The police investigation has revealed that spa owner Santosh Sheregar told Mary and Shamshad about Waghmare, saying “Iska game karna hai (kill him)”. Mary and Shamshad assumed it meant that Waghmare was to be beaten up.

The probe has also revealed that Sheregar had asked Mary to take Waghmare to the spa, and told Shamshad to leave before they arrived. He had also asked Mary to share every location with the accused on WhatsApp.