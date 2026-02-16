Assam Politics: Major Setback To Congress Ahead Of Assembly Polls As Bhupen Borah Quits, Sends Resignation To Kharge, Claims Report

Bhupen Kumar Borah | PTI Photo

In a major setback for the Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, former state unit chief Bhupen Kumar Borah has resigned from the party, sources said on Monday.

According to report in the Press Trust Of India, Borah has submitted his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, citing dissatisfaction with the party’s state leadership.

Claims Of Being “Ignored” By Leadership

In his letter as mentioned by PTI, Borah reportedly stated that he was being “ignored” and was not given due importance in the party’s state affairs. He is understood to have expressed concern over the lack of consultation and diminishing role in organisational matters.

The development comes at a crucial time, with the Congress attempting to strengthen its position in Assam ahead of the Assembly polls.

Led Assam Congress From 2021 To 2025

Borah served as the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee from 2021 to 2025. He was replaced last year by Gaurav Gogoi, marking a leadership shift within the state unit.

A two-time legislator, Borah has been considered an influential face of the party in Assam’s political landscape.

Setback Ahead Of Polls

His resignation is likely to add to the Congress’ challenges in Assam, where the party has been working to consolidate its base and counter political rivals ahead of the high-stakes electoral battle.

There was no immediate official statement from the party at the time of filing this report.

