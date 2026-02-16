 Greater Noida Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Pond; Incident Sparks Outrage
A three-year-old boy died after drowning in a water-filled pit in Dalelgarh village, Greater Noida, on February 14. Police suspect accidental death, while locals allege negligence over lack of safety measures. Authorities have launched a probe. The incident adds to similar fatal accidents recently reported in the Delhi-NCR region.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Noida: A tragic incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, where a three-year-old boy died after drowning in a water-filled pit. The incident took place in Dalelgarh village on Saturday (February 14) under the jurisdiction of Dankaur Police Station.

Devansh's death sparked outrage among villagers. The boy and his parents were reportedly attending a feast at a temple nearby when the incident took place. As the boy went missing, his parents and villagers started searching for him.

Hours later, his body was recovered from the pond. It is suspected that the boy might have gone to the pond and had slipped into it while playing. Devansh's parents had come from Secunderabad in UP's Bulandshahr district.

Locals are accusing authorities of negligence. They alleged that authorities never cleaned the pond nor constructed a boundary wall around it, reported NDTV.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

It is not the first such incident in Delhi-NCR. On the late night of February 5, a man working at a private bank’s call centre died after his motorcycle reportedly fell into a pit dug for construction work by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area. The body was recovered on the morning of the next day. The deceased was identified as Kamal Dhyani.

In January this year, a 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, also drowned after his car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site in Noida’s Sector 150.

