Rajasthan: 7 Workers Burnt Alive In Bhiwadi Chemical Factory Fire; 2 Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway

Jaipur: Seven workers were burnt alive when a fire broke out in a chemical factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi town on Monday, officials said. Two workers remain trapped inside the unit.
The fire broke out in Bhiwadi's Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area.
Additional District Magistrate Sumita Mishra said police came to know about the incident during a routine patrol following which a rescue operation was launched immediately.
"Nine people were trapped inside. Seven bodies have been taken out so far," she said, adding that frenetic efforts were underway to rescue the remaining two workers.
