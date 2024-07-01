 Assam Floods: PM Modi Reaches Out To CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assures Help To Handle Crisis
Assam Floods: PM Modi Reaches Out To CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assures Help To Handle Crisis

The flood situation across the state continued to deteriorate with incessant rains inundating many districts, affecting lakhs of people.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 02:57 PM IST
Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday enquired about the prevailing flood situation in Assam and assured of all support to handle the crisis, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The flood situation across the state continued to deteriorate with incessant rains inundating many districts, affecting lakhs of people.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji called me a short while ago to enquire about the flood situation in Assam. I explained him that Assam is experiencing a second wave of floods this year due to heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh and part of our upper Assam districts," Sarma said in a post on X.

He also briefed Modi about the relief measures undertaken by the state government.

Sarma said, "He assured me of full cooperation from the Government of India in this hour of crisis." The flood situation worsened in Assam on Sunday with two more persons losing their lives and over 2.62 lakh people reeling under the deluge across eight districts.

Union Minister Of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal Dials CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal also dialled Sarma to discuss the flood condition in the state, especially Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

"Spoke to Hon'ble Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa over phone regarding the flood situation in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and other parts of the state. Requested him to provide all necessary assistance to the flood victims," Sonowal said in a post on X.

Accordingly, Sarma assured the MP from Dibrugarh of immediate relief to the affected people.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation in Dibrugarh. Our administration is taking all necessary measures and stands firmly with people of Dibrugarh and other affected areas in this hour of crisis," the CM said.

Special Bulletin Of IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati

In a 'special bulletin' on Sunday, the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Assam and its neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

"Under the influence of the synoptic conditions and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal to Northeastern region due to strong southerly/south-westerly winds in the lower levels, widespread rainfall accompanied with heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam," it said.

Such conditions are likely to remain in the state till July 4 along with isolated extremely heavy rainfall, it added.

