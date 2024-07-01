 Assam Floods: 61 Camps At Kaziranga National Park Inundated As Brahmaputra River Water Level Rises
According to the reports shared by Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, the flood waters submerged 22 forest camps in the Agoratoli range, 10 in the Kaziranga range, 8 in the Bagori range, 5 in the Burapahar range, 6 in Bokakhat range, 10 in Biswanath Wildlife Division.

ANIUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Pic for Representation | Photo by Biju BORO / AFP

Guwahati: Following incessant rainfall in the past few days, the flood waters of the Brahmaputra River entered Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam and inundated 61 out of 233 camps of the park.

According to the reports shared by Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, the flood waters submerged 22 forest camps in the Agoratoli range, 10 in the Kaziranga range, 8 in the Bagori range, 5 in the Burapahar range, 6 in Bokakhat range, 10 in Biswanath Wildlife Division.

Measures Taken To Ensure Safety & Security Of Wild Animals

The park authorities have taken measures for the safety and security of wild animals.

article-image

To control the speed of vehicles on National Highway 37 which passes through the park, the authorities have already installed speed sensor cameras in different locations of the park area. Deployment of forest guards and staff on the national highway area has also been increased.

Earlier Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took stock of the worsening flood situation in his constituency, Assam's Dibrugarh, on Sunday.

Sonowal, in a post on X, said that he spoke to the Chief Secretary of Assam, District Collector Dibrugarh, MLA Prasanta Phukan, Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Ward Councillors and other officials and reviewed the situation in the region.

"In view of the flood in Dibrugarh town, took stock of the conditions and directed officials to take immediate measures to mitigate the situation," he said.

The Union Minister was updated on various efforts undertaken by the government to minimise the impact of the floods on the way of life, according to a Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways release.

Death Toll Rises To 34

The death toll rose to 34 with the deaths of two children in the Dhemaji district on Sunday.

The officials of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said, "Two children died after drowning in flood waters at Gogamukh and Jonai area in Dhemaji district on Sunday and the total death toll has mounted to 34 across the state so far."

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated after the flood waters submerged new areas and affected over 2.62 lakh people in 12 districts.

According to the flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 12 districts of the state--Kamrup, Karimganj, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Majuli, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Kokrajhar, Jorhat were affected by the second wave of flooding.

