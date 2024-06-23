 'Flood Situation Remains Grim,' Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma; Over 1.17 Lakh People Affected
The authorities are presently running 134 relief camps and 94 relief distribution centres, where a total of 17,661 people are taking shelter currently, he added.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Representative Pic

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Sunday with over 1.17 lakh people still reeling under the deluge across 10 districts of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The flood waters have inundated 968 villages in 27 revenue circles in these districts, he said in a post on X.

Sarma also said that the Kushiyara River is at present flowing above the danger mark at Karimganj in the Barak Valley.

Statement Of Assam State Disaster Management Authority

On Saturday, the flood situation had improved marginally as the number of affected people decreased, though two more deaths were reported, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Cropland of 3,995.33 hectares was still under flood waters, while 2,20,546 animals, including 47,795 poultry, remained affected, it added.

Damage to various infrastructures like houses, cattle sheds, roads, bridges, and embankments, were reported from across the state, the ASDMA said.

