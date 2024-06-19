 Assam Flood Crisis: 26 Dead, Over 1.61 Lakh Affected Across 15 Districts; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam Flood Crisis: 26 Dead, Over 1.61 Lakh Affected Across 15 Districts; Visuals Surface

Assam Flood Crisis: 26 Dead, Over 1.61 Lakh Affected Across 15 Districts; Visuals Surface

The flood situation in Karimganj district has become worse as more than 1.52 lakh people, including 41,711 children, have been affected.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
article-image

Karimganj (Assam): The flood situation in Assam is still grim, as over 1.61 lakh people in 15 districts have been affected by the deluge and the flood has claimed 26 lives in the state so far.

According to the flood reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in Hailakandi district on Tuesday after drowning in flood waters.

Details Revealed By The ASDMA Flood Report

The ASDMA flood reports stated that this year's flood has claimed 26 lives in the state so far.

The flood situation in Karimganj district has become worse as more than 1.52 lakh people, including 41,711 children, have been affected.

225 villages under Nilambazar, RK Nagar, Karimganj, and Badarpur revenue circles in Karimganj district have been affected by the deluge and 22,464 flood-affected people are taking shelter in relief camps and relief distribution centres set up by the district administration.

The ASDMA flood report said that 470 villages under 28 revenue circles in 15 flood-hit districts have been affected and the flood waters submerged 1378.64 hectares of crop area in 11 districts.

Read Also
Assam Dispatches Team Of Officers For Evacuation Of Stranded Students From Flood-Hit Sikkim
article-image

93,895 domestic animals in 15 districts have also been affected by the deluge.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Holds Meeting With Civil & Police Administrators

Earlier on June 15, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with the civil and police administrations and Kaziranga authorities to ensure the safety and security of the animals at Kaziranga National Park, especially during the flood season.

The CM asked the concerned functionaries to put in place all necessary steps and ramp up the response system.

Read Also
Assam Floods: Heavy Rainfall In Dima Hasao District Causes Waterlogging & Landslides, Railway...
article-image

During the meeting, the Assam CM announced that three new commando battalions had been stationed in Kaziranga.

Their mission is to prevent accidents involving animals crossing the national highway and to thwart poachers from exploiting the flood situation to harm wildlife.

He also said that around 600 personnel of a new forest battalion will also be put into service at Kaziranga National Park during the flood season.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K: Police Declare Srinagar As 'Temporary Red Zone' For Operation Of Drones & Quadcopters Ahead Of...

J&K: Police Declare Srinagar As 'Temporary Red Zone' For Operation Of Drones & Quadcopters Ahead Of...

Lucknow: Video Shows Illegal Religious Structure Razed In Akbar Nagar During Demolition Drive

Lucknow: Video Shows Illegal Religious Structure Razed In Akbar Nagar During Demolition Drive

Heatwave Havoc: 5 Dead In Delhi, 10 In Noida As Scorching Temperatures Sizzle North India

Heatwave Havoc: 5 Dead In Delhi, 10 In Noida As Scorching Temperatures Sizzle North India

'Not Modi-Shah’s Personal Property': TMC Attacks Centre After CISF Personnel Asks DMK MP To...

'Not Modi-Shah’s Personal Property': TMC Attacks Centre After CISF Personnel Asks DMK MP To...

Supreme Court To Hold Special Lok Adalat To Resolve Highly Contested Cases Of Matrimonial Disputes

Supreme Court To Hold Special Lok Adalat To Resolve Highly Contested Cases Of Matrimonial Disputes