Assam Floods: Heavy Rainfall In Dima Hasao District Causes Waterlogging & Landslides, Railway Services Disrupted; Visuals Surface

Dima Hasao (Assam), May 2: Heavy rainfall in the hill district of Dima Hasao has caused flooding and landslides, resulting in communication disruptions. Several areas of the district, including Haflong Town, are flooded due to heavy rainfall. Railway service has also been disrupted due to landslides between Jatinga-Lampur and New Harangajao.
CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway Sabyasachi De told ANI over the phone that, in some parts, water and mud overflowed in the railway track. "Now the clearing process is underway. There is no report of any railway track damage. We are on alert," Sabyasachi De said.
Meanwhile, the Dima Hasao district police issued an advisory notice and said that the Jatinga-Harangajao stretch of NH 27 is closed for all vehicular traffic till 4 pm today due to heavy rains.
The Haflong Lake has been overflowing due to continuous rain, causing damage to nearby houses and the road. The District Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority have requested the Chief Executive Officer of Haflong Municipal Board to clear the drain and release the lake water directly into the drains and asked the Chief Executive Officer of Haflong Municipal Board to submit an action report within 3 days.
"Due to continuous rain, Haflong Lake is overflowing the road and damaging houses in and around the lake, in this regard, you are requested to clear the drain and make immediate arrangements to release the lake water directly into the drains. Action taken report is to be submitted to the undersigned within 3 days," District Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority said in a letter.