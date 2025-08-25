Weather Update For August 25: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India; Check Details

Weather Update | Photo Credit: Canva

Delhi: As the monsoon advances towards northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall in various regions of India. According to the weather department, the southwest monsoon in India, which has already advanced in many parts, is bringing rainfall, and due to this, IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning in many regions of India.

Heavy rainfall is predicted in these regions

The Southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, among others. According to the IMD, the rainfall continued to lash Delhi-NCR on Monday as residents woke up to heavy showers. The weather department predicted that the residents would witness light rainfall, which is likely to persist throughout the day. On Sunday, August 24, 2025, numerous regions in the city witnessed traffic jams and waterlogging.

Delhi rainfall | Sunanda Singh/ FPJ

An orange alert in Uttarakhand

The weather department forecasted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at some places in Dehradun, Tehri, Nainital, Bageshwar, and Uttarkashi. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall with lightning in other areas of the state. Dense clouds continue to prevail in Uttarakhand throughout the day.

Himachal Pradesh weather

The monsoon is currently active in the state which is influencing rainfall in various regions of Himachal Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Bilaspur, Chamba, Mandi, Solan, and Hamirpur districts. The rainy season is likely to continue in the state from August 25 to August 31.

Rajasthan weather update

Today's minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 25 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in many parts of Rajasthan, including West Rajasthan, Nagaur, East Rajasthan, Shri Dungargarh, Mount Abu, Sirohi, and Ajmer. The rainfall is also likely to occur in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur. The skies are expected to be cloudy, and it will remain the same throughout the day. The weather department has issued an orange alert in these regions.

The satellite animation of the last 6 hours indicates intense to very intense convective clouds over Punjab, South-East Haryana adjoining Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Odisha. pic.twitter.com/5ZbQh9ItkL — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 25, 2025

Gujarat weather update

Gujarat will continue to see heavy rainfall until August 30, 2025. The weather department has also issued a rainfall alert in Jammu& Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.