 Patna Weather Forecast For August 25: IMD Issues Moderate To Heavy Rainfall In Some Regions Of Bihar; Check Details
The residents of the city are witnessing rainfall and cool temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall on Monday, August 25, 2025.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 01:20 PM IST
Patna Weather Update | Photo Attribution: X

Patna: The residents of the city are witnessing rainfall and cool temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall on Monday, August 25, 2025. Due to the continuous rainfall, an increase in the water level is likely in the rivers. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of thunderstorms and lightning in all districts, including Patna. Such conditions are likely to persist for the next three days, and people have been advised to remain alert.

A yellow alert has been issued in these regions

The rainfall is likely to occur in districts including Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Madhubani, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Madhepura, Muzaffarpur, East-West Champaran of North Bihar, Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas, Munger, Bhagalpur, Banka, Lakhisarai, Jamui, and South and Central Bihar. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively.

IMD issued an advisory

The weather department has issued an advisory for the rainfall. The weather department has advised residents to take caution, avoid unnecessary travelling, and travel only if required. Follow any traffic advisories, avoid going near water bodies, and keep yourself in a safer place. Move livestock to a safer place, keep yourself updated with the weather-related information, and follow advisories issued by the state government.

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

