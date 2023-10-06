Assam Dispatches Team Of Officers For Evacuation Of Stranded Students From Flood-Hit Sikkim

Sikkim Flash Floods | Twitter

Guwahati: The Assam government has sent senior officers to flash flood-affected Sikkim to ensure the safe return of students from the state stranded there, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. Altogether 160 students from Assam are now stuck in Sikkim, he added.

“Due to the situation in Sikkim, we have dispatched two senior officers to oversee the evacuation of our 160 students from Rongpo and Majitar as soon as possible,” Sarma wrote on X.

An army jawan, hailing from Baksa district of the state, is also missing in Sikkim, army sources said.

As many as 22 bodies have been recovered so far after flash floods wreaked havoc in the Teesta basin.

A total of 103 people, including 15 army personnel, remained missing after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim in the early hours of Wednesday triggered the flash flood.