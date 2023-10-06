 Assam Dispatches Team Of Officers For Evacuation Of Stranded Students From Flood-Hit Sikkim
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAssam Dispatches Team Of Officers For Evacuation Of Stranded Students From Flood-Hit Sikkim

Assam Dispatches Team Of Officers For Evacuation Of Stranded Students From Flood-Hit Sikkim

An army jawan, hailing from Baksa district of the state, is also missing in Sikkim, army sources said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim Flash Floods | Twitter

Guwahati: The Assam government has sent senior officers to flash flood-affected Sikkim to ensure the safe return of students from the state stranded there, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. Altogether 160 students from Assam are now stuck in Sikkim, he added.

“Due to the situation in Sikkim, we have dispatched two senior officers to oversee the evacuation of our 160 students from Rongpo and Majitar as soon as possible,” Sarma wrote on X.

An army jawan, hailing from Baksa district of the state, is also missing in Sikkim, army sources said.

Read Also
Sikkim Floods Fallout: 2 Killed & 4 Injured Trying To Open Mortar Shell Brought Along By Overflowing...
article-image

As many as 22 bodies have been recovered so far after flash floods wreaked havoc in the Teesta basin.

A total of 103 people, including 15 army personnel, remained missing after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim in the early hours of Wednesday triggered the flash flood.

Read Also
Sikkim Flash Floods: Heavy Rains Cause Glacial Lake Burst Leading To Catastrophic Scenes; Rescue Ops...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Italy's Pre-Departure Session Covers Key Details On Residence Permits, Documents For Indian Students

Italy's Pre-Departure Session Covers Key Details On Residence Permits, Documents For Indian Students

Check Highest And Average Salary Packages Offered To Students Of These Colleges In 2023

Check Highest And Average Salary Packages Offered To Students Of These Colleges In 2023

MICA Joins Hands With Kerala Govt To Promote Energy Efficiency

MICA Joins Hands With Kerala Govt To Promote Energy Efficiency

Mysterious 'Illness' Paralyses 95 Schoolgirls In Kenya, Alarming Video Circulates Online

Mysterious 'Illness' Paralyses 95 Schoolgirls In Kenya, Alarming Video Circulates Online

International Students In Australia Can No Longer Enroll In Two Courses Concurrently

International Students In Australia Can No Longer Enroll In Two Courses Concurrently