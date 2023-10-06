 Sikkim Floods Fallout: 2 Killed & 4 Injured Trying To Open Mortar Shell Brought Along By Overflowing Teesta (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSikkim Floods Fallout: 2 Killed & 4 Injured Trying To Open Mortar Shell Brought Along By Overflowing Teesta (WATCH)

Sikkim Floods Fallout: 2 Killed & 4 Injured Trying To Open Mortar Shell Brought Along By Overflowing Teesta (WATCH)

"The condition of a couple of the four injured is extremely critical and the death toll might increase," police said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
WB: Teesta's Floodwaters Brings Along Mortar Shell; 2 Killed, 4 Injured After Trying To Open It In Jalpaiguri (WATCH) | Twitter

At least two persons were killed and four injured in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district as a mortar shell, reportedly carried by the floodwaters of Teesta river, exploded, police said.

Police believe that the mortar shell belonged to the Army and was carried away by floodwaters flowing down from the hills following the cloudburst and flash floods in Sikkim on Wednesday. Police said the identities of the two killed in the blast are yet to be ascertained.

"The four injured persons have been admitted to hospital. A thorough probe has started," a senior police officer said. Local police sources said the victims possibly tried to physically inspect the mortar shells carried to the area by the floodwaters when it exploded on Thursday night. "The condition of a couple of the four injured is extremely critical and the death toll might increase," police said. 

Read Also
Flood-Like Situation In Bengal, Officials Sent To Affected Areas, Says CM Mamata Banerjee
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Man Eats Gobi Manchurian Inside Bengaluru Metro Coach, Fined

WATCH: Man Eats Gobi Manchurian Inside Bengaluru Metro Coach, Fined

Canada Evacuates Diplomats From Delhi To Southeast Asia: Report

Canada Evacuates Diplomats From Delhi To Southeast Asia: Report

Sikkim Flash Floods: Heavy Rains Cause Glacial Lake Burst Leading To Catastrophic Scenes; Rescue Ops...

Sikkim Flash Floods: Heavy Rains Cause Glacial Lake Burst Leading To Catastrophic Scenes; Rescue Ops...

Sikkim Flash Floods: At Least 19 Dead Including 6 Soldiers, 103 Missing; Rescue Ops Underway

Sikkim Flash Floods: At Least 19 Dead Including 6 Soldiers, 103 Missing; Rescue Ops Underway

Sikkim Floods Fallout: 2 Killed & 4 Injured Trying To Open Mortar Shell Brought Along By Overflowing...

Sikkim Floods Fallout: 2 Killed & 4 Injured Trying To Open Mortar Shell Brought Along By Overflowing...