Assam Assembly Elections 2021: From voting dates to opinion poll results - Here's all you need to know

At the end of February 2021, the Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for 2021 General Elections to State Legislative Assemblies of four states (Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal) and one Union Territory (Puducherry).

The Election Commission of India announced that Assam will go to Assembly elections in three phases beginning March 27.

The first phase of notification is March 2 and 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls.

In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to polls on April 1.

In the third phase, forty Assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.