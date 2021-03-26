Assam Assembly Elections 2021: From voting dates to opinion poll results - Here's all you need to know

At the end of February 2021, the Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for 2021 General Elections to State Legislative Assemblies of four states (Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal) and one Union Territory (Puducherry).
The Election Commission of India announced that Assam will go to Assembly elections in three phases beginning March 27.
The first phase of notification is March 2 and 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls.
In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to polls on April 1.
In the third phase, forty Assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6.
The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
An opinion poll hints that National Democratic Alliance may retain its power back in the state. The current government, led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is the first Bharatiya Janata Party regime in Assam since Independence. The Cvoter opinion poll conducted by Times Now asked the citizens of Assam about their views on key issues, especially the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and how it would impact the voting pattern in the state.
The results concluded in the opinion poll shows that NDA again looks set to form the government with a prediction of 69 seats while the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is quite near with a projected 56 seats.
In Assam, the projected range of Assembly seats is 65-73 for NDA, 52-60 for the UPA and 0-4 seats for others.
A total of 44.6 per cent believed that the BJP's silence on Citizenship Amendment Act will help the party to emerge in the state while 25.2 per cent were of the opinion that the party’s silence on this issue will hurt its prospects. However, 15.8 respondents believed that this will have no impact on the outcome of the Assam Assembly Elections 2021 while 14.4 per cent were unsure.
Shockingly, a 50.9 per cent of the people surveyed said that CAA is a threat to the Assamese language and culture while 31.2 per cent said it won't. A total of 17.9 per cent of the respondents were not sure
When asked about Amit Shah’s statement that each vote for AIUDF is a vote for illegal immigration and if they agreed with it, a total of 44.4 per cent of respondents said yes while 38.7 per cent of the people said no. A total of 16.9 per cent of the citizens were not sure.
On asking Congress-Mahajot's alliance for consolidating the Muslim vote bank, a mixed response was received from the respondents. 39.7 per cent said yes, a slightly larger 41.6 per cent said no. Moreover, 18.7 per cent of the respondents were not sure of it.
