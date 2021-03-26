Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Candidates and constituencies to watch out for during first phase of polls

In Assam, the stage is set for the polling in 47 constituencies in 12 districts on March 27 in the state where the BJP government is seeking to regain power in the 126-member legislature. Prominent leaders including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora, Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora and several ministers are in the fray.

Sonowal is seeking re-election from Majuli, a seat he wrested from Congress' Rajib Lochan Pegu in the 2016 Assembly elections. Pegu, who had won the seat for three straight terms since 2001, has again been fielded by Congress.

Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami is in the poll battle from Jorhat, ministers Ranjit Dutta from Behali, Naba Kumar Doley from Jonai and Sanjoy Kishan from Tinsukia.

The fate of ministers from NDA ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)- Atul Bora from Bokakhat and Keshab Mahanta from Kaliabor- will also be sealed during the first phase of polling on March 27.

Ripun Bora is trying his luck from Gohpur seat, where his wife Monika Bora lost in the 2016 polls. The 60-year-old leader will face sitting BJP MLA Utpal Bora.