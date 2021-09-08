e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 06:01 PM IST

Assam: 2 boats with 100 passengers collide in Brahmaputra; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma directs Majuli, Jorhat administration to undertake rescue mission

FPJ Web Desk
Idol of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi at the Chakreshwar Temple gets submerged in the water of flooded Brahmaputra River, at Kalipur, in Guwahati on Sunday. | ANI

Idol of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi at the Chakreshwar Temple gets submerged in the water of flooded Brahmaputra River, at Kalipur, in Guwahati on Sunday. | ANI

Advertisement

Even as the flood situation in Assam continues to improve, on Wednesday several people went missing after two passenger boats collided with each other in the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Jorhat.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the incident and directed Majuli and Jorhat administration to carry out under rescue operations.

The CM will also be visiting the spot tomorrow.

One boat was coming from Majuli (a river island in the Brahmaputra River) to Nimati Ghat while the other boat was going in the opposite direction.

The State Disaster Response Force officials have reached the spot and started rescue operations.

More details are awaited in the matter.

ALSO READ

Assam Floods: PM Modi speaks to CM Himanta Sarma; assures all possible support after taking stock of...
Advertisement

Meanwhile, speaking about the floods in Assam, Brahmaputra river and its tributaries were flowing below the danger level across the state and maintaining a receding trend in most places.

Out of the 20,007 population still affected by floods, the highest number of 10,983 people were in Golaghat district, followed by Morigaon with 5,454 people and Dhemaji with 3,156 people.

Three relief camps in Nagaon district and one in Chirang district have sheltered 398 people, while two relief distribution centres were operational in Dhemaji district and one in Darrang district, the the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) added.

ALSO READ

'TMC, Congress will cut each other’s votes in Assam': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma 'welcomes' Mamata...
Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 06:01 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal