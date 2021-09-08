Assam: 2 boats with 100 passengers collide in Brahmaputra; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma directs Majuli, Jorhat administration to undertake rescue mission

Even as the flood situation in Assam continues to improve, on Wednesday several people went missing after two passenger boats collided with each other in the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Jorhat.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the incident and directed Majuli and Jorhat administration to carry out under rescue operations.

The CM will also be visiting the spot tomorrow.

One boat was coming from Majuli (a river island in the Brahmaputra River) to Nimati Ghat while the other boat was going in the opposite direction.

The State Disaster Response Force officials have reached the spot and started rescue operations.

More details are awaited in the matter.

I am pained at the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat.



Directed Majuli & Jorhat admin to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with help of @NDRFHQ & SDRF. Advising Min @BimalBorahbjp to immediately rush to the accident site. I'll also visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, speaking about the floods in Assam, Brahmaputra river and its tributaries were flowing below the danger level across the state and maintaining a receding trend in most places.

Out of the 20,007 population still affected by floods, the highest number of 10,983 people were in Golaghat district, followed by Morigaon with 5,454 people and Dhemaji with 3,156 people.

Three relief camps in Nagaon district and one in Chirang district have sheltered 398 people, while two relief distribution centres were operational in Dhemaji district and one in Darrang district, the the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) added.

