'TMC, Congress will cut each other’s votes in Assam': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma 'welcomes' Mamata Banerjee's party

Kolkata: New slugfest started between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and TMC after Sarma said that TMC is welcome in Assam.

“TMC and Congress will cut each other’s votes and will make way for BJP to win the polls. TMC is welcome to open their chapter in Assam,” said Biswa Sarma.

Notably, claiming that Mamata Banerjee had done excellent work in West Bengal and had courage, former Congress MP Sushmita Dev had joined TMC on August 16 and according TMC sources, she will be given charge of Assam and Tripura.

TMC spokesperson and West Bengal general secretary Kunal Ghosh slammed the Assam CM and said that the BJP should take lessons from Bengal.

“The landslide victory in West Bengal clearly shows that people don’t want BJP anymore for which the TMC had made a landslide victory. BJP will be wiped off soon from every state,” claimed Kunal, also adding that after West Bengal, TMC will form government in Tripura and also in Assam.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 10:37 PM IST