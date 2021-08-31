Assam Floods: PM Modi speaks to CM Himanta Sarma; assures all possible support after taking stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning held a telephonic conversation with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the ongoing flood situation in the state. According to reports, two children have been killed and more than 3.63 lakh people have been affected b y the situation thus far.

"Spoke to Assam CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma and took stock of the flood situation in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas," Modi tweeted.

"Current flood has gravely impacted the livelihoods of people. My gratitude to adarniya Modi Ji for standing with us at this hour of crisis," Sarma tweeted after the call.

Hundreds of villages spanning more than half the districts of Assam have been hit by flooding as heavy rain lashed the north-eastern state. As per a Flood Reporting and Information Management System report that was released by the state's Disaster Management Authority, as of August 30, as many as 950 villages in 21 districts of Assam have been affected due to flooding.

Animals have also been affected, with as much as 70% area of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, spanning Golaghat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Karbi Anglong districts, has being inundated. A reserve official said that four hog deer were killed.

An Assam Police spokesman said that considering the flood situation in the reserve, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed that till significant improvement in flood situation, heavy vehicles would not be allowed to ply through it. Accordingly, all heavy vehicles would be diverted to alternative roads.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 11:12 AM IST