Ashoke Pandit slams Radhika Vaz on Karva Chauth video; comedian schools him on 'toxic masculinity'

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and comedian Radhika Vaz indulged in a heated exchange on Twitter over the latter’s video describing ‘Karva Chauth’.

Radhika Vaz in her video mocked the ancient festival of ‘Karva Chauth’ celebrated by Hindu women. She took a dig at the idea of women fasting for their husbands from dawn to dusk in order for them to live longer.

Wearing a make-shift bridal outfit, Vaz highlights that the ritual would have made sense during war, and not if your significant other if giving PowerPoint presentations at his sedentary job.

Radhika concludes the video by talking about the Karva Chauth parties where there’s no food, no booze and no men. She signs off by stating, if you want your man to be happy don’t starve, eat his d***.