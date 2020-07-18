Ashoke Pandit slams Radhika Vaz on Karva Chauth video; comedian schools him on 'toxic masculinity'

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and comedian Radhika Vaz indulged in a heated exchange on Twitter over the latter’s video describing ‘Karva Chauth’.
Radhika Vaz in her video mocked the ancient festival of ‘Karva Chauth’ celebrated by Hindu women. She took a dig at the idea of women fasting for their husbands from dawn to dusk in order for them to live longer.
Wearing a make-shift bridal outfit, Vaz highlights that the ritual would have made sense during war, and not if your significant other if giving PowerPoint presentations at his sedentary job.
Radhika concludes the video by talking about the Karva Chauth parties where there’s no food, no booze and no men. She signs off by stating, if you want your man to be happy don’t starve, eat his d***.
Pandit, shared the video on the micro blogging site and wrote, “Feminism which berates anothr females's belief isnt empowering; if a man were to behave like ds,it wud hv bn called toxic patriarchy. @radvaz shud try comic material on #TripleTalaq.Fear of #CharlieHebdo being pulled off on thm will nt allow thm to ridicule Islam & it's beliefs.”
Vaz responded to his comment and said, “Hahaha! It’s “toxic masculinity “ - patriarchy by definition is toxic. I am here to teach. You are welcome.”
Over the past couple of days, Indian comedians have been facing abuses and threats on social media for their jokes in the past that touched upon religion, and politics.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)