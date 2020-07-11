'Ashok Gehlot is actor, villain and scriptwriter of this film': Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slams Rajasthan CM over 'bribery' allegation

Hours after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the opposition BJP of attempting to bribe Congress MLAs, there have been several developments to the story.
For one thing, the BJP has responded, with state party President Satish Poonia who had been named by Gehlot in his virtual press conference terming the allegations "completely baseless".
And for another, two people have already been arrested over the allegations as the the Special Operations Group began investigating the allegations. Bharat Malani and Ashok Singh had been arrested in connection with the alleged attempts to destabilise the state government.
Now, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has hit out at the Congress and the Rajasthan Chief Minister over the same.
"Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is actor, villain and scriptwriter of this film. He is shooting off BJP's shoulders to corner his party's (state) president. I demand that he makes it public as to how many Congress MLAs, he thinks, are on sale," Shekhawat countered.
Speaking earlier today, Gehlot had said that the opposition party was "playing games" to topple the state government. He added that this was being done at the behest of their central leadership.
"They are offering Rs 10 crore in advance and Rs 15 crore after the government is toppled," Gehlot had said in a virtual press conference.
As per earlier reports, the Special Operations Group has also issued notices to Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to record their statement in connection with the allegations. Notice has also been sent Government Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi to record his statement.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)