'Ashok Gehlot is actor, villain and scriptwriter of this film': Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slams Rajasthan CM over 'bribery' allegation

Hours after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the opposition BJP of attempting to bribe Congress MLAs, there have been several developments to the story.

For one thing, the BJP has responded, with state party President Satish Poonia who had been named by Gehlot in his virtual press conference terming the allegations "completely baseless".

And for another, two people have already been arrested over the allegations as the the Special Operations Group began investigating the allegations. Bharat Malani and Ashok Singh had been arrested in connection with the alleged attempts to destabilise the state government.