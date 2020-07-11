Two people arrested after Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of 'bribing' Cong MLAs to destabilise Rajasthan govt

Hours after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that the opposition BJP was trying to topple the state government by buying off MLAs, the back and forth allegations have continued. Additionally, two people have now been arrested over the allegations.
"Whether it is Satish Poonia or Rajendra Rathore, they are playing games to topple our government on the behest of their central leadership. They are offering Rs 10 crore in advance and Rs 15 crore after the government is toppled," Gehlot had said in a virtual press conference.
"BJP is terrified due to investigation (by Special Ops Group), they are involved in horse-trading as seen in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. They tried in Rajasthan too but faced the dust. The investigation will unearth the truth," added Rajasthan Government chief whip Mahesh Joshi in conversation with news agency ANI.
BJP leader and state party President Satish Poonia had responded to the allegation stating that it was "completely baseless.
"Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is a cunning politician, he is trying to blame BJP for his failure in governance. The allegations are completely baseless. He has the numbers, who will try to destabilise the government," Poonia wondered.
In the meantime, as the Special Operations Group investigates the allegations, two people have already been arrestd.
"Two people, Bharat Malani and Ashok Singh, have been arrested (in connection with alleged attempts to destabilise state government). They are being questioned and will be produced before a court," Ashok Kumar Rathore, ADG, Special Operations Group (SOG), Rajasthan told news agency ANI.
The (SOG) has also issued notices to Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to record their statement in connection with the allegations. Notice has also been sent Government Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi to record his statement.
(With inputs from agencies)
