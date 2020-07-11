Two people arrested after Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of 'bribing' Cong MLAs to destabilise Rajasthan govt

Hours after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that the opposition BJP was trying to topple the state government by buying off MLAs, the back and forth allegations have continued. Additionally, two people have now been arrested over the allegations.

"Whether it is Satish Poonia or Rajendra Rathore, they are playing games to topple our government on the behest of their central leadership. They are offering Rs 10 crore in advance and Rs 15 crore after the government is toppled," Gehlot had said in a virtual press conference.

"BJP is terrified due to investigation (by Special Ops Group), they are involved in horse-trading as seen in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. They tried in Rajasthan too but faced the dust. The investigation will unearth the truth," added Rajasthan Government chief whip Mahesh Joshi in conversation with news agency ANI.