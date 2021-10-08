e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 04:32 PM IST

Ashish Mishra fails to appear before Uttar Pradesh police, may have fled to Nepal: Reports

FPJ Web Desk
The Uttar Pradesh Police issued a fresh notice to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra asking him to appear before it by 11 am on Saturday. | ANI

Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister, Ajay Mishra Teni, failed to turn up before the Lakhimpur police on Friday to record his statement. Ashish had been summoned to appear at 10 a.m. at the crime branch office in the reserve police lines on Friday.

However, he failed to turn up at the given time.

"My son was summoned yesterday but due to health reasons, he could not report to the police. He will report tomorrow," said Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra Teni on his son Ashish Mishra not reporting today.

According to police sources, the police had been tracking Ashish Mishra's mobile phone and his location was found to be near Gauriphanta on the Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border on Thursday. However, he is apparently changing his location which is now said to be in Bajpura in Uttarakhand.


A nine-member team headed by DIG Upendra Agarwal has been formed to investigate the FIR lodged against the minister's son and others.

Four of the eight people who died on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 04:32 PM IST
