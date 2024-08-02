 Asha Kiran Deaths: NCW Raises Concern Over Overcrowding & Contaminated Food In Delhi's Shelter House Where 14 Inmates Died In 30 Days
Asha Kiran Deaths: NCW Raises Concern Over Overcrowding & Contaminated Food In Delhi's Shelter House Where 14 Inmates Died In 30 Days

The NCW team also observed a lack of proper hygiene and sanitation facilities, exacerbating the health risks faced by residents.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 02, 2024, 10:23 PM IST
Asha Kiran Shelter, Delhi | FPJ

The Asha Kiran shelter was housing 493 women inmates, nearly double the permitted capacity of 255, according to the fact finding committee report of the NCW.National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma led a fact-finding team to the Asha Kiran shelter in Rohini following a disturbing report of 14 deaths, including eight women, last month.

The commission said overcrowding in the shelter home has led to a range of issues, including contaminated food and water, malnutrition and stale food. The majority of deaths reported were linked to symptoms such as fever and diarrhoea, raising serious concerns about the quality of care provided at the shelter, it said.

The NCW also pointed out that the Delhi government-run facility, meant for individuals with intellectual disabilities, has been plagued by severe overcrowding, health concerns and poor hygiene.Upon investigation, the team found that Asha Kiran is housing 493 females, nearly double its intended capacity of 255.

The NCW team also observed a lack of proper hygiene and sanitation facilities, exacerbating the health risks faced by residents. Sharma expressed grave concern over the conditions at Asha Kiran and vowed to take immediate action to address these issues.

The NCW said it will work closely with the Delhi government to ensure that the shelter is brought up to acceptable standards and that those responsible for the neglect are held accountable. 

