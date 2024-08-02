Asha Kiran Deaths: NCW Raises Concern Over Overcrowding & Contaminated Food In Delhi's Shelter House Where 14 Inmates Died In 30 Days

Asha Kiran Shelter, Delhi | FPJ

The Asha Kiran shelter was housing 493 women inmates, nearly double the permitted capacity of 255, according to the fact finding committee report of the NCW.National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma led a fact-finding team to the Asha Kiran shelter in Rohini following a disturbing report of 14 deaths, including eight women, last month.

The commission said overcrowding in the shelter home has led to a range of issues, including contaminated food and water, malnutrition and stale food. The majority of deaths reported were linked to symptoms such as fever and diarrhoea, raising serious concerns about the quality of care provided at the shelter, it said.

WATCHRajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's Take On Asha Kiran Shelter Home Deaths

#WATCH | Deaths at Asha Kiran shelter home in Delhi | Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal says, "... According to me, this is a clear case of criminal negligence... Doctors have repeatedly written in the reports of the girls that they were victims of malnutrition... Doctors have said… pic.twitter.com/OyJGQNQX5i — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2024

WATCH: AIMC Visits Asha Kiran Shelter Home

#WATCH | Deaths at Asha Kiran shelter home in Delhi | A delegation of All India Mahila Congress arrives at Asha Kiran shelter home in Rohini area. pic.twitter.com/fCOVbvvCrX — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2024 Asha Kiran Deaths

WATCH: DCP Guriqbal Singh Sidhhu responds deaths at Asha Kiran shelter home

#WATCH | Deaths at Asha Kiran shelter home in Delhi: DCP Rohini, Guriqbal Singh Sidhu says, "...Action under 196 BNSS has already been taken by us... As per the medical report, post mortem or forensic report, whatever comes out in the magistrate inquiry, whatever instructions we… pic.twitter.com/mTs2UcXiOS — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2024

Hon'ble Chairperson of the NCW led a fact-finding team to Asha Kiran, a Delhi government-run "home for the intellectually retarded" in Rohini. This visit comes in response to the tragic and alarming report of over 14 deaths, including eight women in the last one month at the… pic.twitter.com/PB8FREcORN — NCW (@NCWIndia) August 2, 2024

The NCW also pointed out that the Delhi government-run facility, meant for individuals with intellectual disabilities, has been plagued by severe overcrowding, health concerns and poor hygiene.Upon investigation, the team found that Asha Kiran is housing 493 females, nearly double its intended capacity of 255.

The NCW team also observed a lack of proper hygiene and sanitation facilities, exacerbating the health risks faced by residents. Sharma expressed grave concern over the conditions at Asha Kiran and vowed to take immediate action to address these issues.

The NCW said it will work closely with the Delhi government to ensure that the shelter is brought up to acceptable standards and that those responsible for the neglect are held accountable.