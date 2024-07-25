Thane Rains: Over 150 Cats Disappear From Shelter Home, Animal Lover Blames TMC Worker For Destroying Makeshift Facility; Heart-Breaking VIDEO Surfaces

Thane: In a shocking case of cruelty against cats, nearly 150 cats were mysteriously taken away from a makeshift shelter in Thane on Wednesday. The incident took place at Kachrali Talao park in Thane.

Animal lover, Sapna Pandey (34), told FPJ that she had taken "verbal permission" from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for spreading three tarpaulin sheets below which she kept wooden box shelters to house the cats. "Since these stray animals had no place to go in the rains I provided them temporary shelters for them. I had assured TMC that I would remove them in September when the monsoon ends."

"I was shocked to find that yesterday someone from the TMC had demolished the shelters exposing the innocent animals to rains. I could rescue 25 cats. But the remaining 185 cats are missing. In the past about 25 were put to sleep by the TMC. Hope they have not done this to the 185 cats. It is alleged that the action was carried out at the behest of a former corporator."

No one in the TMC is willing to talk. The FPJ tried to contact TMC's officer concerned S. Shirodkar in vain.

Pandey has appealed to Noted activist Ambika Shukla and others to intervene. "Someone should tell me about the fate of the 185 missing cars which includes kittens," she added fearfully.