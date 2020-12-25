As PM Modi holds virtual discussion with farmers, NDA leaders, Opposition continue to spar over Farm Laws

But on Friday, as PM Modi spoke about the farm laws and other schemes aimed at benefiting farmers, several prominent leaders took it upon themselves to lend their voice.

"The Opposition is speaking brazen lies. I again reiterate that the MSP will continue and the mandis will not be closed. Farmers' welfare is the top-most priority of the Modi government," asserted Home Minister Amit Shah. The years-old demand of one and half times MSP on crops has been implemented by the Modi government during 2014-19, he said.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to farmers to try the three new farm laws as an "experiment" for a year or two and in case they are found not beneficial for the farming community, the government will do all necessary amendments.