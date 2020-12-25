'Experiment karke toh dekhiye': Rajnath Singh bats for implementation of farm laws for 'a year or two'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday urged the protesting farmers to try the new Agri laws as an experiment for a year or so and assured that the government will make the required amendments if the farmers thought that these laws were not in their favour.
"Let these laws be implemented for a year or two. After this, if you think these laws are not in favour of farmers, then, I'm sure as I know our PM's intention, we'll make all the required amendments in them," he said.
Addressing a rally at Dwarka in the national capital, Singh reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said and he will also give his word that MSP won't end. "There has been a misconception that MSP will end. Prime Minister has said and I'll also give my word that MSP won't end. It is farmers who've supported the country whenever it underwent an economic recession and we've seen this many times," he added.
Underlining that all problems can be resolved through dialogue, Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants talks with farmers to continue, and therefore, the government has extended an invitation to them. Singh appealed to all protesting farmers to come forward for discussions on the farm laws.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 18,000 crores as the next installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers via video conferencing today.
Farmers continue their protest at the borders of Delhi against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)