'Experiment karke toh dekhiye': Rajnath Singh bats for implementation of farm laws for 'a year or two'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday urged the protesting farmers to try the new Agri laws as an experiment for a year or so and assured that the government will make the required amendments if the farmers thought that these laws were not in their favour.

"Let these laws be implemented for a year or two. After this, if you think these laws are not in favour of farmers, then, I'm sure as I know our PM's intention, we'll make all the required amendments in them," he said.