Amid ongoing protests, PM Modi delivers address, releases Rs 18,000 crore under PM-Kisan Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually released Rs 18,000 crore as next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers. In a bid to reach out to farmers, the PM will also deliver an address and attempt to allay the concerns of the farmers when it comes to the recently passed farm laws.



"Today, we can say with confidence that the entire amount will reach the farmers' accounts directly. This will greatly benefit the farmers," said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar observed during the virtual event.