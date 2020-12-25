Amid ongoing protests, PM Modi delivers address, releases Rs 18,000 crore under PM-Kisan Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually released Rs 18,000 crore as next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers. In a bid to reach out to farmers, the PM will also deliver an address and attempt to allay the concerns of the farmers when it comes to the recently passed farm laws.
"Today, we can say with confidence that the entire amount will reach the farmers' accounts directly. This will greatly benefit the farmers," said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar observed during the virtual event.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was at the Gaushala temple in Kishangarh village in South West Delhi's Mehrauli to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address to farmers. Shah too delivered a speech, hitting out at the Opposition for allegedly misleading farmers and calling the PM the "true well-wisher of farmers".
The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP. I want to make it clear that the MSP system will remain. The three farm laws are in the favour of the farmers. Nobody can remove MSP system or snatch farmers' land from them. The government is ready to hold talks with farmers' unions with an open heart," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.
(with inputs from agencies)
