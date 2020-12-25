FPJ Fast Facts: Farmers' protest enters 30th day; PM Modi says govt ready for talks 'based on facts'

A month ago, farmers from various parts of the country had announced their intention to march to the national capital and demand the revocation of three contentious farm laws. In the ensuing weeks, they'd go on to hold multiple rounds of talks with the government. However, till date, no consensus has been reached, and the protesting farmers continue to remain camped in and and around Delhi.
Here are some of the latest updates:
1. Cold temperatures and the lack of success thus far has not demoralised farmers camped outside the national capital. As the protests entered Day 30, visuals shared by ANI showed security forces deployed along the Delhi-UP border. Photos also showed people seated along the Delhi-Haryana border, at Singhu and Tikri.
2. PM Modi on Friday released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. He also interacted virtually with farmers and reiterated earlier remarks in support of the farm laws. Many BJP leaders and Union Ministers have addressed gatherings or spoken to the media about the benefits of he farm laws today.
3. While discussions with the Centre has not yet yielded results, PM Modi said that his government remains open to talks. "Due to our commitment towards farmers, we are ready for discussions on all their issues with an open mind. Our government is ready to talk to those opposing us as long as the discussion is based on facts. Only an 'Atmanirbhar' farmer can lay the foundation for Atmanirbhar Bharat," the Prime Minister said.
4. PM Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with the latter stating that the Bengal government was the only state that had not joined the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. "Till now, Rs 96,000cr has been transferred to farmers. In West Bengal, this scheme will benefit 70 lakh farmers. I have written to WB CM to join this scheme," Tomar said.
He also issued a stern warning to those who are "misguiding the farmers by becoming their sympathiser" saying that such people would be taught a lesson by the public in the future.
5. A Congress delegation had met President Kovind yesterday to demanded withdrawal of the three farm laws and countless other opposition leaders and activists have criticised the new laws.. As the Prime Minister's address took place and numerous NDA leaders accused Opposition leaders of misleading farmers, the latter group has reacted sharply. Many including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has hit out at the PM over his remarks.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)