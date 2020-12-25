FPJ Fast Facts: Farmers' protest enters 30th day; PM Modi says govt ready for talks 'based on facts'

A month ago, farmers from various parts of the country had announced their intention to march to the national capital and demand the revocation of three contentious farm laws. In the ensuing weeks, they'd go on to hold multiple rounds of talks with the government. However, till date, no consensus has been reached, and the protesting farmers continue to remain camped in and and around Delhi.

Here are some of the latest updates:

1. Cold temperatures and the lack of success thus far has not demoralised farmers camped outside the national capital. As the protests entered Day 30, visuals shared by ANI showed security forces deployed along the Delhi-UP border. Photos also showed people seated along the Delhi-Haryana border, at Singhu and Tikri.

2. PM Modi on Friday released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. He also interacted virtually with farmers and reiterated earlier remarks in support of the farm laws. Many BJP leaders and Union Ministers have addressed gatherings or spoken to the media about the benefits of he farm laws today.