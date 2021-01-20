As India celebrates win against Australia, Google has a 'surprise' for cricket fans

Nearly a day after a historic victory Down Under, cricket fans continue to cheer the Indian team's gritty battle to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. For the uninitiated, Team India had overcome challenging odds to record a victory against the Australian team on Tuesday. A feat, one might add, which had seemed impossible as the Test series began.

On Wednesday, Google India paid homage to the win in a rather unique way. A search for the Indian team online currently displays the Google search results with fireworks sparking across the screen. As the company explained in a Tweet, searching for the 'India National Cricket Team' on its search engine would give viewers a "surprise".