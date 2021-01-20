As India celebrates win against Australia, Google has a 'surprise' for cricket fans

Nearly a day after a historic victory Down Under, cricket fans continue to cheer the Indian team's gritty battle to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. For the uninitiated, Team India had overcome challenging odds to record a victory against the Australian team on Tuesday. A feat, one might add, which had seemed impossible as the Test series began.
On Wednesday, Google India paid homage to the win in a rather unique way. A search for the Indian team online currently displays the Google search results with fireworks sparking across the screen. As the company explained in a Tweet, searching for the 'India National Cricket Team' on its search engine would give viewers a "surprise".
It was quite the win for Team India as a battle-scarred team missing many key members dove determinedly for victory in the recently concluded Test cricket series. For the first time in 32 years, a visiting team had defeated Australia at The Gabba.
The Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories at Melbourne and Brisbane and were cheered vociferously as team members played with injuries to record a draw in Sydney. On Tuesday, the Indian team defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds to take the series 2-1.
The win has evoked a massive reaction from cricket fans across the world. Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Scott Morrison have applauded the players for their "stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination", and many cricketers have stepped forward to congratulate India for the "astonishing series win".