'Hard fought contest': Australia PM Scott Morrison congratulates PM Modi, Team India for historic win at Gabba

While the series has kept cricket fans glued to their screens, it has also drawn remarks from numerous political leaders. Stating that he was "overjoyed" at the success of the Indian cricket team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded their energy and determination. "Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination," he tweeted in his congratulatory message.

His Australian counterpart also took to Twitter with a congratulatory message, even as he assured that the home team would "be back."

"Congratulations Narendra Modi and the Indian Cricket Team on a great win in the test series here in Australia. It was a hard fought contest between the game’s best teams and players. Commiserations to Tim Paine and our Australian Men’s Test Team," tweeted Australian PM Scott Morrison.