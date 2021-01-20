'Hard fought contest': Australia PM Scott Morrison congratulates PM Modi, Team India for historic win at Gabba

For 32 years, Team Australia has been the unbeaten champion at 'Fortress Gabba' in Brisbane. And as the Border-Gavaskar series progressed, a battle-scarred Team India seemed unlikely to overcome the hosts. However, all that changed on Tuesday.
Broken bones and injuries galore failed to stop a determined Indian team, as youngsters stepped up and showed a never-seen-before zeal to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy with a historic three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth and final Test. They successfully chased the 328-run target to seal the four-match series 2-1, ending Australia's winning streak at The Gabba.
While the series has kept cricket fans glued to their screens, it has also drawn remarks from numerous political leaders. Stating that he was "overjoyed" at the success of the Indian cricket team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded their energy and determination. "Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination," he tweeted in his congratulatory message.
His Australian counterpart also took to Twitter with a congratulatory message, even as he assured that the home team would "be back."
"Congratulations Narendra Modi and the Indian Cricket Team on a great win in the test series here in Australia. It was a hard fought contest between the game’s best teams and players. Commiserations to Tim Paine and our Australian Men’s Test Team," tweeted Australian PM Scott Morrison.
The two leaders share a cordial relationship, and Morrison has spoken about the "deep friendship" between Australia and India on many occasions. "Founded on bharosa and samman, it is a friendship with depth, and marked by democracy, defence cooperation, diaspora, and dosti," he had said last year while extending Independence Day wishes.
One might also recall Morrison's repeated adventures with Indian food—from making samosas to "Lamb Rhapsody from Rajasthan."