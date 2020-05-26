As flights resume, passengers face shortage of taxis at Delhi Airport

As domestic flight operations resume across the country, passengers are facing issues due to the shortage of taxi services at the Delhi airport. MC Joshi who came to receive a passenger coming from the Ahmadabad flight said, "We tried arranging cabs, but when we couldn't get anything, we had to come on our own to receive my son."

Taxi drivers said that since the majority of the drivers have returned home, there is a slight shortage of taxis.

"Since a lot of drivers have returned to their villages, we are facing problems in arranging taxis. Otherwise, things are getting back to normal and passengers are also less, there's a little problem but we will manage. But if flights increase, there will be a shortage of taxis," said Bholanath Jha, a prepaid taxi booth employee at IGI airport.