5-year-old flies alone from Delhi to Bengaluru; reunites with parents after 3 months

A five-year-old who was stranded in Delhi at his grandparents' place finally returned to his parents in Bengaluru after the domestic flights resumed operation from today (Monday) amid Lockdown 4.0 enforced due to novel coronavirus pandemic.

The little boy, wearing a yellow mask - matching with his yellow jacket - and blue handgloves, travelled alone and held a "special category" ticket on the Bengaluru Airport.

"My five-year-old son Vihaan has travelled alone from Delhi. He has come back to Bengaluru after three months," his mother Manjeesh Sharma said when she was at the airport to pick him up.

Vivan had gone on a small holiday to Delhi to visit his grandparents in February. However, that vacation got prolonged as the lockdown was enforced pan India in March.

"Welcome home, Vihaan! #BLRairport is constantly working towards enabling the safe return of all our passengers," tweeted the official Twitter handle of the Bengaluru Airport.