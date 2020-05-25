5-year-old flies alone from Delhi to Bengaluru; reunites with parents after 3 months

A five-year-old who was stranded in Delhi at his grandparents' place finally returned to his parents in Bengaluru after the domestic flights resumed operation from today (Monday) amid Lockdown 4.0 enforced due to novel coronavirus pandemic.
The little boy, wearing a yellow mask - matching with his yellow jacket - and blue handgloves, travelled alone and held a "special category" ticket on the Bengaluru Airport.
"My five-year-old son Vihaan has travelled alone from Delhi. He has come back to Bengaluru after three months," his mother Manjeesh Sharma said when she was at the airport to pick him up.
Vivan had gone on a small holiday to Delhi to visit his grandparents in February. However, that vacation got prolonged as the lockdown was enforced pan India in March.
"Welcome home, Vihaan! #BLRairport is constantly working towards enabling the safe return of all our passengers," tweeted the official Twitter handle of the Bengaluru Airport.
Meanwhile, domestic flights of a few airlines resumed from Bengaluru Airport on a cautious note, an official said on Monday.
"The first flight of Air Asia took off at 5.35 a.m. to Ranchi in Jharkhand with 173 passengers and an Indigo flight from Chennai was the first to land at 7.30 a.m.," the airport operator official told IANS here.
"About 60 departures and 54 arrivals are scheduled for the first day of domestic operations by different airlines from the Kempegowda international airport," the official said.
"Today morning onwards, processes have been working very well. All processes have been made contactless. We are screening all passengers. All the surfaces are being sanitized every 20-30 minutes," said Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL).
