Domestic flights begin today: 80 flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport canceled

As many as arrival and departure of 80 flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport have been cancelled, officials said.

Earlier, the flight schedule was made for all airports including West Bengal (flight operations from May 28), Maharashtra (25 takeoffs and 25landings every day) and Chennai (incoming passenger flights restricted to 25).

With the resumption of domestic flight operations, Vistara Airlines on Monday started its operation with the first flight to Bhubaneswar from the national capital.Vistara Air UK-785 departed for Bhubaneswar with 95 passengers at 6:50 am on Monday. All passengers were screened before boarding the flight at Delhi's IGI airport.