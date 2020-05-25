Domestic air travel resumes in Mumbai amid lockdown; passengers complain about flights getting cancelled

The Maharashtra government has allowed 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from Mumbai. Passengers on Monday arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport as domestic flight operation resumes in the country amid the nationwide lockdown.
But passengers complained about some flights got cancelled without prior notice. A passenger at the airport told news agency ANI that her Air India flight to Delhi today has been cancelled without prior notice.
Adhering to the new guidelines specified by the government, the passengers above the age of 14 are asked to mandatorily download the Aarogya Setu app to establish safe travel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai (CSMIAM) said in a statement.
Furthermore, the passengers above 80 years as well as expectant mothers and passengers with health issues are urged to restrict travelling. The arriving passengers will be temperature screened by the State government and expected home quarantine for 14 days.
The airport maintenance staff is ensuring effective sanitization and disinfection of the entire terminal buildings, including the vital and high touch point areas. The airport is undertaking severe precautionary measures, including screening of departing passengers, maintaining 2-meters of social distancing, and wearing of masks.
