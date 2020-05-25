2,423 Indians have landed in Mumbai so far

As many as 2,423 Indians have landed in Mumbai by 17 special flights organised by the Union Government from various countries under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Of the 2,423 Indians who arrived in the metropolis from various countries till Friday, 903 people are from Mumbai, while 1,139 are from different parts of Maharashtra. The remaining 378 are from other states of the country. Of the total number of returnees, 1,128 passengers have been kept in institutional quarantine at 43 hotels across Mumbai.

The civic body has already arranged for 3,343 rooms in a total of 88 hotels, including two / three / four / five star hotels as well as apartment hotels and Oyo budget hotels that will be turned into temporary isolation facilities for these returnees on payment basis.

"The Government of Maharashtra, in coordination with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of External Affairs and Union Ministry of Home Affairs, has taken all the necessary measures towards repatriation of Indians who were stranded abroad via special flights to Mumbai. Accordingly, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Suburban Collector, Revenue Department, Mumbai Police, Regional Transport Department, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, BEST administration and Mumbai Airport are all working in coordination to facilitate and make this process easier for those returning to Mumbai," said P Velarasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects).

The Mumbai suburban district collector's office has been entrusted the task of ferrying the returnees to the respective districts and states. Till June 7, more Indian nationals will be brought to Mumbai in these special flights from Johannesburg, Jakarta, London, Manila, Tokyo, Colombo, Mauritius and Nairobi.

He added, "For this, two teams have been formed under the leadership of Mumbai Suburban Collector Milind Borikar. The team also includes Additional Collector Vivek Gaikwad, Additional Collector Uddhav Ghuge, Sub Divisional Officer Padmakar Rokade and Umesh Birari. Each team includes 15 members."

Till date, the 653 people (the highest so far) came from the United Kingdom, while 243 arrived from Singapore, 150 from the Philippines, 107 from Bangladesh, 201 from Kuala Lumpur 107 from San Francisco, 208 from New York, 195 from Chicago (all USA), 201 from Malaysia, 78 from Ethiopia, 16 from Oman, 29 from Manila, 185 from Jakarta, 126 from Johannesburg, 2 from Afghanistan and 2 from Kuwait.