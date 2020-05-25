Ulhasnagar advocate covers 5 states to reach home sweet home

"I was here (Gangtok) to serve my community with no idea that I might have to stay here for two long months. However, I am happy that I have returned to my home in Ulhasnagar, though after facing a series of hurdles and a five long days journey, which was full of struggles," says Khalsa, who has been under home quarantine for a few more days.

It would not be out of place to mention that the Free Press Journal had reported last month on how Khalsa got stuck in Gangtok and was forced to eat only a few pulses, as the local shops refused to give him food grains. He, however, later received proper food items to eat.

According to Khalsa, he was ‘home sick’ and badly wanted to return home after the two months stay at Gangtok.

"It was on morning of May 11, I received a call that a truck would be leaving for Ahmednagar, Maharashtra from Siliguri, Sikkim. I was asked to get all the permissions before 7 pm, when the truck would move," recounts Khalsa.

Soon after the call, the advocate met the local collector, got the requisite permissions and reached the truck on time. "I had to skip my meals (full day) only to reach the truck, which itself was a task, as there were no cabs and only few of them were operational and not all were ready to drop me till Siliguri," says Khalsa.

"That night, we had our dinner at a local dhaba near Siliguri and proceeded on our journey. The situation was such that despite being exhausted, I was asked not to sleep until the driver halts the tempo, which was done only by 4:30 am. We took a nap for hardly two hours and again proceeded with the journey," recalls Khalsa.

The next day (May 12) proved to be quite difficult for him. “This was for the first time in two months that I felt the warmth of the scorching sun as the temperature was quite pleasant in Gangtok. The truck cabin too was hot," Khalsa pointed out.

Amid all this, Khalsa maintained personal hygiene and took bath in a tube well. "There were scores of dhabas and hotels but all were shut down. Unfortunately, the truck had stopped suddenly since there were some issues with the wiring and it took more than 2 hours to rectify the defect. Subsequently, we covered Bihar," Khalsa said.

The truck passed through field areas and even national highways, giving a pleasant view of nature. But not everything the duo saw was pleasant.

"I could see a huge cache of people walking to their homes, some were on bycicle and some on truck, desperately wanting to reach home. My heart hurt to see these poor laborers walking, what was more hurting was that ladies with young babies in their hands, too were walking," Khalsa pointed out.