Bhopal: Domestic flights to resume from today, thermal screening, Aarogya Setu app must

BHOPAL: With domestic flights resuming from Monday after being grounded for almost two months due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the state government has put in place certain guidelines to be followed by the air passengers. The officials have been to ensure strict compliance of medical protocol at airports.

Domestic flight services will resume from Monday as part of the Centre's efforts to gradually open the air travel for the public that has been put on hold almost for two months on account of a lockdown imposed to contain Covid-19 spread. Airport administration has made all arrangements for social distancing and thermal screening.

All air travellers will undergo thermal screening at airports, besides it is mandatory to them to have Aarogya Setu mobile app in their cellphones, which will help authorities determine if the concerned passengers are coming from a COVID-19 hotspot or not. PS Health Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, said, “ Passengers will need to furnish medical check up reports as well as self-declaration regarding address and contact numbers on arrival and departure areas. Thermal screening will be mandatory for passengers.”

Any passenger detected positive will be sent to dedicated COVID-19 care centre for 14 days. And if any patient recovers speedy, he may be allowed to go home within 10 days instead of 14 days but he will have to be in home isolation for 7 days following proper medical protocol.

AAI's new Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) say the passengers will have to reach the airport at least two hours before the departure and only those passengers will be allowed to enter the terminal who have their flight scheduled in the next four hours. All passengers will have to wear protective gear such as gloves and masks while entering the airport.

Passengers will need to furnish medical check up reports as well as self-declaration regarding address and contact numbers on arrival and departure.

Flights operating from Raja Bhoj airport

AI 437( Delhi-Bhopal)

AI 438(Bhopal-Delhi)

Indigo 6E 2553( Delhi-Bhopal)

6E 2552 ( Bhopal-Delhi)