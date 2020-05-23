Bhopal: With 41 cases & counting, Jatkhedi emerges as new hotspot

BHOPAL: Many posh colonies and residential covered campus around Jatkhedi area are at risk of coronavirus spread after 41 tested positive for the virus in the locality.

Jatkhedi along Misrod Road has emerged as a new hotspot in city after a number of people attending a marriage ceremony were reported corona positive.

Jatkhedi, with a population of over 1000 people, has posh colonies like Ruchi Land Scape, Golden City, RKDF College and many residential colonies. The administration is posed with a new challenge to control corona spread.

The administration is on toes to ensure that the virus spread is checked at the very onset in this area and it does not brings into its fold the other residential colonies here.

SDO (P) Anil Tripathi said, “ So far 41 positive cases have been reported from Jatkhedi, which has emerged as city’s new corona hotspot. Teams of doctors, paramedical staff and administrative officials are strictly monitoring and working on stemming the corona spread in this area.”

The administration is skeptical about family spread in Jatkhedi, which reported dozens of cases within a few days very much like Jahangirabad, the first hotspot of the capital. Administration is adopting Jahangirabad pattern to handle corona spread.

A bride was the first person to have tested corona positive in the area, and the people who attended her marriage ceremonies for next few days too were diagnosed with the infection. Others in the areas too have tested positive and the tally today stands at 41.

Medical teams have been conducting door to door sampling and survey to check family spread on same pattern which was applied in Jahangirabad. Four most affected lanes of the locality are under scanner.

The entire area has been sealed and the work of sampling and survey have been intensified, said he official.

Home delivery of essentials has been ensured to ensure that people get all the groceries and necessary articles at their door step since the area has been barricaded, informed Tripathi.