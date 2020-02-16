Arvind Kejriwal sworn-in as Delhi CM for third term: Highlights of his oath-taking ceremony

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

Kejriwal was sworn into office by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in presence of a huge gathering. He, along with his Cabinet - Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam were administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Lieutenant Governor.

In his speech, Kejriwal said that this was not his win, this was the victory of every Delhiite, of every family. "This is not my win, this is the victory of every Delhiite, of every family. In the last 5 years, our only effort has been to bring happiness and relief to every Delhiite," he said.