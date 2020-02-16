Arvind Kejriwal sworn-in as Delhi CM for third term: Highlights of his oath-taking ceremony

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.
Kejriwal was sworn into office by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in presence of a huge gathering. He, along with his Cabinet - Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam were administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Lieutenant Governor.
In his speech, Kejriwal said that this was not his win, this was the victory of every Delhiite, of every family. "This is not my win, this is the victory of every Delhiite, of every family. In the last 5 years, our only effort has been to bring happiness and relief to every Delhiite," he said.
Kejriwal added that it doesn't matter who the people of Delhi voted for in the elections. He will work for for everyone, be it from any party, any religion, caste or strata of society. "Elections are over, it doesn't matter who you voted for, now all Delhiites are my family. I will work for everyone, be it from any party, any religion, caste or strata of society," he said.
He also said that he had invited Prime Minister Modi for the oath-taking, but he was busy at some other event. "I had sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for this event. He could not come maybe he is busy at some other event. But through this platform, I want to take blessings from PMji & central govt to develop Delhi & take it forward," he said.
He was seen sharing the stage with 50 common people, who were designated as "Delhi ke Nirmata" by the party. The first of its kind initiative, Delhi ke Nirmata (Builders of Delhi) includes a list of safai karamcharis, students, teachers, doctors and bus marshals,.
Of the list of the special guests, 24 were from the field of Education, health, NGOs, social welfare and transport. These include: Manu Gulati -- A mentor teacher with several awards, including the Martha Farrell Award, 2019 for women empowerment and a recipient of the National Teachers Award, 2018 by MHRD.
The third-time Chief Minister concluded his speech with 'Hum honge kaamyaab'.
The 'Little Mufflerman', the young boy who took social media by storm as the mini version of Arvind Kejriwal, was the centre of attraction at the AAP chief's swearing-in as Delhi Chief Minister.
Kejriwal's supporters were seen carrying creative posters dubbing the AAP leader as 'Singham' and 'Nayak'. The 'Singham' posters were in reference to Ajay Devgn's major Bollywood hit by the same name in which the actor is seen portraying the character of a fierce and indefatigable cop.
Earlier, the AAP got a massive mandate in the Delhi Assembly election as it was elected in 62 of the 70 Assembly constituencies. The BJP could only manage to get eight seats, while the Congress again drew a blank.
(With input from Agencies)
