Arunachal Pradesh: Govt to revamp over 200 state-run schools under EMRS

In an effort to revamp the education system, the Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to shut down over 200 government-run schools all across the state.

Reportedly, because of the pandemic, the schools have been shut for over a year now and it is causing financial stress to the government with no students or teachers. Moreover, parents are not registering their kids anymore in government schools due to the deteriorating standard of teaching.

The government is identifying more such schools and stressing on converting the defunct government schools into successful models like Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS).

Expressing concern over the poor quality of education in government-run schools, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, "Government school teachers are highly paid compared to those teaching in NGO-run schools but the difference between the quality of education between these schools is stark. We are producing certificate holders but not people with real knowledge.”

"During the signing of MoUs with NGOs to run three Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the state, one each at Nyapin in Kurung Kumey district, Khela in Tirap, and at Tirbin in Leparada district," the CM added.

The MoUs were signed between the Arunachal Pradesh Ekalvya Model Residential School (EMRS) Society and NGOs - Gyamar Art & Cultural Society to run the Nyapin school, Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti to run the Khela school, and VKV Arunachal Trust to run the Nyapin school, Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti to run the Khela school and VKV Arunachal Trust to run the EMRS at Tirbin.

To empower and educate the tribal students, the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the state government through the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and Tribal Affairs is making an initiative to ensure quality education to be provided in the remote tribal areas of the state under EMRS.

