Transgender Day of Remembrance: Rajasthan government to organize festivals, activities for community on November 20

To commemorate the transgender community, the government of Rajasthan has decided to celebrate Transgender Day of Remembrance (November 20) at the government level. Transgender festivals, sports and other activities will be organized with government funding of Rs 10 lakh at the state level and Rs 1 lakh each at the district level.

The government of Rajasthan is the first state to create a fund of Rs 10 crores only for transgenders and the celebration of Transgender day is one of the activities under this fund.

There were 16,571 transgenders in the state in the 2011 census and now the number is estimated to be more than 60, 000. An identity card will be issued to the members of the community by the government.

There is already a transgender welfare board in the state that conducts the welfare activities for this community and now a separate fund has been created.

The government will allot 2 'Bighas' of land near Jaipur to build a community centre and old age home for transgenders. Besides this, they will be given free sex-change surgery and treatment up to Rs 2.50 lakh. A grant of Rs 50,000 will also be given to transgender for self-employment and free skill development training will also be imparted.

Some other facilities like scholarships and counselling to the students of this community are also mentioned in the guidelines made for the fund.

Member of Transgender Welfare Board Pushpa said ‘Rajasthan is the first state that has created a fund for this community and we are thankful to the government that despite COVID the fund comes in existence. It will benefit our community.’

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 05:04 PM IST