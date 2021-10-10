Coal crisis leads to 2-6 hours of power cut in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The shortage of coal has resulted in a drop in generating power in Rajasthan because of which the state has announced a 2-6 hours power cut in villages of the state, while the remote villages are facing up to 12 hours power cut. CM Ashok Gehlot has urged consumers not to use electrical equipment that consumes high power, such as ACs, geysers, etc.. and use maximum natural light during the day to reduce pressure on the system.

The power demand has increased up to 3500 megawatt in the state in the last 3-4 days due to an increase in temperature, while power generation units are being shut down due to the shortage of coal and other technical reasons. There is a difference of 4000 megawatts in the demand and supply of power in the state.

The situation is leading to power cuts across the state. The Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) or Jaipur Discom has announced one-hour power cuts in all Nagar Palika areas and around 4-hour power cuts in the rural areas in 12 districts from Saturday.

While the Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (AVVNL) announced 2-hours of power cut in urban areas of 11 districts of the state barring their headquarters from Saturday. The Jodhpur Discom has also announced power cuts in 10 districts under its control.

The government officials have been sent to the coalfields of Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The Additional Chief Secretary of Energy department Subodh Agarwal said that we are in constant touch with the central government and coal companies and hope that supply of coal will get better soon.

