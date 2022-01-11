Arun Kumar Chatterjee appointed as Indian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday appointed Arun Kumar Chatterjee as the next Indian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan.

"Shri Arun Kumar Chatterjee, presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kyrgyz Republic. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said in a statement.

Chatterjee is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) official of 1992 batch.

Presently, he is serving in the MEA headquarters here as an Additional Secretary.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 05:23 PM IST