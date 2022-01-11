e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 05:23 PM IST

Arun Kumar Chatterjee appointed as Indian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

Chatterjee is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) official of 1992 batch.
IANS
Photo: FB

Photo: FB

Advertisement

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday appointed Arun Kumar Chatterjee as the next Indian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan.

"Shri Arun Kumar Chatterjee, presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kyrgyz Republic. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said in a statement.

Chatterjee is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) official of 1992 batch.

Presently, he is serving in the MEA headquarters here as an Additional Secretary.

ALSO READ

Minister Kiren Rijiju flays remarks made against Saina Nehwal, says India proud of her outstanding... Minister Kiren Rijiju flays remarks made against Saina Nehwal, says India proud of her outstanding...
Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 05:23 PM IST
Advertisement